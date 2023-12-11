Sound Bites: What you need to know about the storm

Good morning. A coastal flooding warning is in effect for southern Connecticut, as well as the south shore of Long Island and the East End.

WSHU has a live blog this morning with updates for your morning commute.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what we’re hearing:

A pro-Palenstian demonstrator climbed New Haven’s Hanukkah menorah. A protest on Sunday drew about 300 demonstrators in support of Palestine. The activist attempted to hang a Palestinian flag from the menorah. Mayor Justin Elicker, and faith leaders have denounced the “desecration” of the menorah. The city plans to light its 30-foot-tall Hanukkah menorah until Friday, Dec. 15.

Suffolk County websites were down for almost three hours and county offices experienced internet connectivity issues on Friday morning. County officials said routine updates to the system were the cause. A cyber hack is not suspected.

Four Connecticut communities were forced to deal with street takeovers this weekend. According to Hearst Connecticut Media, over 500 cars — many from out-of-state — were turned away from Shelton by local and state police along with federal authorities on Saturday night. North Haven, West Haven and Milford also dealt with street takeovers early Saturday morning.

Connecticut has received a $363,000 grant to protect both drivers and wildlife on the state’s roads. The state will use the grant to identify wildlife crossings near habitat where deer, bears and turtles live. The study will be conducted over the next two years.

Long Island has the highest number of work-zone speed camera violations in New York. Of the over 133,000 tickets that have been issued statewide since the program began in May, 41,000 have been in Nassau and Suffolk counties. There are 263 work zone cameras in operation on Long Island.

Musicians with the New Haven Symphony Orchestra have authorized a strike. In June 2022, the orchestra received a $14 million gift from the estate of James D. English. According to the orchestra committee, musicians have not seen an increase reflected in their salary since negotiations began last year. They said while the gift will cause a slight increase to their budget to $2.7 million, musician salaries have remained frozen.