Live updates: Coastal flooding warning is in effect for southern CT, Long Island

Flooding has block lanes in both directions on Route 25 in Huntington near Elwood Road.

The Sagtikos State Parkway northbound at exit S2 is flooded. The entrance ramp is blocked to Pilgrim Psychiatric Center in Islip.

Overnight bridge maintenance and roadwork on the Long Island Expressway that closed lanes in both directions between exits 61 and 63 wrapped up at 5:00 a.m. Construction will continue at night until Saturday, Dec. 16.

Expect delays near a disabled vehicle that is blocking the right shoulder on the LIE westbound at exit 43 in Syosset.

Metro-North is operating on or close to schedule. Switch trouble near Woodside is delaying the Ronkonkoma, Long Beach, Port Jefferson and Montauk branches of the Long Island Rail Road.