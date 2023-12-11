LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: Coastal flooding warning is in effect for southern CT, Long Island
A flood watch remains in effect through Monday afternoon after heavy rain and wind blew through the region overnight. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen since noon on Sunday. Another inch of rainfall is expected this morning.
What you need to know:
Flooding blocks roads on Long Island's north shore
Flooding has block lanes in both directions on Route 25 in Huntington near Elwood Road.
The Sagtikos State Parkway northbound at exit S2 is flooded. The entrance ramp is blocked to Pilgrim Psychiatric Center in Islip.
Overnight bridge maintenance and roadwork on the Long Island Expressway that closed lanes in both directions between exits 61 and 63 wrapped up at 5:00 a.m. Construction will continue at night until Saturday, Dec. 16.
Expect delays near a disabled vehicle that is blocking the right shoulder on the LIE westbound at exit 43 in Syosset.
Metro-North is operating on or close to schedule. Switch trouble near Woodside is delaying the Ronkonkoma, Long Beach, Port Jefferson and Montauk branches of the Long Island Rail Road.
Utility crews respond to few power outages
Wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour swept across southeastern Connecticut and Long Island, according to the National Weather Service. Utility crews are working to restore scattered power outages.
As of 6 a.m., nearly 2,300 Eversource customers in Connecticut are without power.
United Illuminating has fewer than 50 outages in the state.
PSEG Long Island has fewer than 50 customers in the dark.
Downed utility poles, debris close CT roads
Route 6 in Newtown is temporarily closed, as of 5:45 a.m. A vehicle crashed near Old Bethel Road. Two utility poles are down with electricity wires covering the road.
The southbound Route 15 off-ramp in Greenwich, exit 28, is closed due to debris.
