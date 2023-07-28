Sound Bites: Connecticut adds more funding to e-bike program

Happy Friday! Connecticut is putting more money into its e-bike rebate program. The program, which provides financial support to people who want to purchase an electric bike, has had more than 6,000 applicants since it opened at the end of June.

The state had set aside $1.5 million for the 3-year program and expected to spend 500,000 a year. They will now add an extra $250,000 to this year’s spending. The state would need $8 million to award every application.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

An East Patchogue affordable apartment complex will get funding from Suffolk County. The County Legislature has approved $1.25 million in funding to support the project, which includes 55 apartments. The full project will cost $34 million. Construction will begin in the fall.

More than 1,000 Pratt and Whitney plane engines have been recalled, disturbing air travel. The company discovered a rare contamination in the powder metal used to make engine parts, which can result in cracks. JetBlue, Spirit Airlines and Wizz Air all use Pratt and Whitney engines.

Three hundred formerly incarcerated New Yorkers have received non-driver ID cards. It’s part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s “Jails to Jobs” initiative , which aims to help formerly incarcerated people find employment upon release. The cards will be delivered directly to correctional facilities so that former inmates get them when they are released.

New York Assembly Republicans are out $55,000 because of a phishing scam. The committee wired $55,000 to a company called “Portland & Cromwell Consulting” in December. According to Assembly Republican Communications Director Michael Fraser, the scam used sophisticated email accounts resembling ones used by staffers to discuss the payment. Fraser said it's “tough to be optimistic” the funds will be recovered.

Bass in some of Connecticut lakes have high levels of mercury, according to a team of researchers at the University of Connecticut, who said mercury levels have declined since the 1990s, but high levels of the chemical have been detected in some fish in the eastern part of the state.

The Suffolk County Water Authority is offering assistance to customers who can’t pay their water bill. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program offers up to $2,500 to eligible customers who can’t cover the cost of drinking water services. The authority is working to reclaim $10 million in unpaid bills, which increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Connecticut residents have some of the highest credit card debt in the country, according to analyses by loan company Lending Tree and Wallethub. Lending Tree reported an average of $9,408 per credit card holder in Connecticut. That’s 30% above the national average. New York had the second highest average at $9,165.

Suffolk County’s school sports governing body is awaiting a contract agreement. Section XI and its referees are attempting to agree on a contract before the upcoming school sports season. The refs declined incremental raises of 2% in the first year and 3% in the second and third years, as well as pay increases for playoff officials and rules interpreters.

All of NYU’s medical schools are now tuition-free. That’s thanks to billionaire investor Ken Langone, who donated $200 million to the program based in Mineola. According to the website , the school has 409 students currently enrolled in the medical program.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is closely watching Webster Bank’s merger. Tong said last year’s M&T Bank acquisition of People’s United Bank caused customer issues, and he wants to avoid that with Webster. He said he has not received any complaints from customers yet, but will continue to monitor the situation.