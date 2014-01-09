© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Guilford, CT has unique plans for dealing with future sea level rise and flooding

WSHU | By Jan Ellen Spiegel
Published January 9, 2014 at 3:53 PM EST
1 of 3
Coastal Resilience Plan
The Nature Conservancy
2 of 3
Judie Fine with the salt marsh in background
Jan Ellen Spiegel
3 of 3
Salt Marsh as seen from the home of Joseph Nugent
Jan Ellen Spiegel

In the year since Superstorm Sandy and the more than two since Tropical Storm Irene, the focus of many Connecticut shoreline communities has been rebuilding. But one town - Guilford – has a second focus.  The Connecticut Mirror's Jan Ellen Spiegel reports it peers far, far into the future.

