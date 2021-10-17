-
The fate of whether a peninsula in a Fairfield County coastal estuary is preserved will be decided by the property’s neighbors in a vote on Sunday. The…
-
In the year since Superstorm Sandy and the more than two since Tropical Storm Irene, the focus of many Connecticut shoreline communities has been…
-
A year after Superstorm Sandy crashed into Connecticut's coastline, homeowners are still rebuilding and replanting. A new project is helping them make…
-
The frequency of severe storms is putting new scrutiny on whether to build in coastal, flood-prone areas. That question faces not just private builders,…