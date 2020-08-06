Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone To Congress: Pass Another Relief Bill

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has again called on federal lawmakers to put politics aside and pass legislation that helps local governments fund critical public health services.

Democrat Steve Bellone urged lawmakers in Washington to pass a pandemic recovery package that includes aid for local governments -- a move that has divided Senate Republicans.

Bellone says Suffolk County faces massive budget holes brought on by the pandemic and economic shutdown, and needs the federal government to send help -- fast.

"While we are weeks away from working to reopen our schools, our schools still don't know whether they're going to have the resources necessary for the education that they need to deliver, let alone all of the additional things that are needed," Bellone says.

Bellone says without help, the county faces more job losses, and cuts to essential public health services like suicide prevention, domestic violence shelters and addiction programs.