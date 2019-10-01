Stiffer Penalties Needed For Illegal Dumping, Says Suffolk County Grand Jury

A special grand jury in Suffolk County says New York needs new laws to prosecute the illegal dumping of hazardous materials. They’ve issued recommendations that call for more severe penalties and victim compensation.

The grand jury was convened as part of a months-long investigation into an illegal scheme to dump construction and demolition debris on Long Island.

Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini says without specific laws to punish illegal dumping, some companies and people will take the risk.

“There’s been a message, I submit, that crime pays. That you’re better off illegally dumping, saving hundreds of thousands of dollars potentially and taking a fine or taking some other, sort of, disposition that you can live with.”

The report calls for more jail time and financial penalties, as well as more compensation for victims of illegal dumping.

The grand jury also recommends increased regulations for sand mines to help protect Long Island’s drinking water.

State lawmakers have proposed legislation to prohibit sand mining permits in counties, like Suffolk, that rely on aquifers for their drinking water.

Sini says requiring an electronic trail for where the debris are picked up and dropped off would also help prevent illegal dumping.