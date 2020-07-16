Progress Being Made On Nassau Coliseum, Curran Says

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran says progress is being made in negotiations over the future of the Nassau Coliseum.

The county threatened last week to terminate its lease with the arena’s operator, Onexim. The company has closed the Coliseum while it looks for an investor to take over the facility and its debt.

“My concern is with the pandemic and with the tenant leaving that the project would drift,” Curran said.” And that is the last thing that I want, especially now. We need this to succeed. We need the Coliseum, whatever it is going to look like, to succeed, and we need development around the hub to continue.”

Onexim still needs to pay by the end of next week over $2 million in overdue rent and utilities—unless it works out a deal with the county or finds an investor.

Curran says Nassau County is on a path to bring the New York Islanders back to the Nassau Coliseum for the 2020-21 season.