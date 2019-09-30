Number Of Connecticut Residents Living In Poverty Increases

Connecticut is the only state in the U.S. to see a significant increase in its poverty rate in 2018. That’s according to annual figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The bureau released its annual American Community Survey last week. It showed just over 10% of Connecticut’s residents live in poverty. That’s lower than the national average of about 13%, but the number ticked slightly upwards.

There were more than 361,000 people in the state living in poverty last year.

And while income inequality rose significantly across the country, Connecticut was one of five states, along with Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, with even higher income inequality than average.

The poverty rate nationwide last year dropped by a fraction of a point, marking a decline for the fifth year in a row.