Former Bridgeport Mayoral Candidate Fined Over Improper Signature Collection

Connecticut State Senator Marilyn Moore agreed to pay a $300 fine to the State Elections Enforcement Commission over her campaign for Bridgeport mayor in 2019.

The commission found Moore signed off on a petition to get on the ballot, but she did not collect the signatures herself. Moore could have been fined up to $2,000 dollars.

Moore said the race against incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim was chaotic, and she said she made honest mistakes running her first citywide campaign.

“At the end of the day, it is my responsibility. It was so much chaos going on, and if you had a chance to read the complaint and their judgments, they also noticed that it was chaos,” Moore said.

Moore lost to Ganim during the 2019 Democratic primary and again in the general election. The State Elections Enforcement Commission has a pending complaint against the city and Ganim over alleged impropriety with absentee ballots.

Ganim has not yet responded to requests for comment.