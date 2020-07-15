Federal Government Will Seek Death Penalty In MS-13 Murders

By 1 hour ago
  • Elizabeth Alvarado and Rob Mickens speak with reporters at the scene where their daughter, Nisa Mickens, was found dead in Brentwood in 2017.
    Elizabeth Alvarado and Rob Mickens speak with reporters at the scene where their daughter, Nisa Mickens, was found dead in Brentwood in 2017.
    Mike Balsamo / AP

The federal government will seek the death penalty for the alleged MS-13 gang member who is accused of killing two Brentwood, Long Island, teenagers in 2016.

President Trump and U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr made the announcement at a press conference Wednesday morning.

If convicted and executed, 25-year-old Alexi Saenz would be the first New Yorker the federal government put to death since 1954.

Saenz is charged with the murders of Kayla Cuevas and Nisa Mickens, who were killed with machetes.

Barr also announced eight other alleged MS-13 members now face federal murder charges for six murders in Nassau County. They too could face the death penalty.

The announcement of the crackdown comes two days after the Supreme Court cleared the execution of the first federal inmate since 2003.

Tags: 
Long Island
MS-13
Alexi Saenz
Kayla Cuevas
Nisa Mickens
death penalty

Related Content

Brutal Gang Murders Devastate Long Island, Draw Federal Attention

By Ronny Reyes & Jessica Opatich & Alicia Bermudez Apr 20, 2017
Frank Eltman / AP

A Long Island community is on edge as it mourns the death of four teenage boys. Police found the bodies of Jorge Tigre and Michael Banegas last week near a community park in Central Islip. Police say the brutal manner in which the boys were killed are consistent with the style of MS-13 murders.   

Long Island Communities Fight Back Against MS-13 Gang

By Ronny Reyes May 3, 2017
Frank Eltman / AP

The brutal MS-13 gang has terrorized Long Island communities and murdered eleven people over the past year, most of them teenagers.