Emergency SNAP Benefits To Reach Residents This Week

Nearly 100,000 households in Connecticut are set to receive emergency food assistance from the federal government this week.

The $15 million in benefits will go to nearly half the households in the state who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP.

The federal government authorized the funds in March as part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The act also provides up to 14 days of paid leave for workers affected by the pandemic.

The Connecticut Department of Social Services says people in the program will get an average of $150 on their EBT cards. The funds will be available May 8.

