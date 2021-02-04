Connecticut To Receive $7.5 Million In McKinsey Opioid Settlement

Connecticut will get $7.5 million as its share of a $573 million multi-state opioid abuse settlement with McKinsey and Company.

Attorney General William Tong said the settlement requires McKinsey, a New York-based global consultancy firm, to make public documents that show it gave marketing advice to Stamford, Connecticut-based Purdue Pharma and other companies involved in the opioid business.

Tong said McKinsey’s advice led to higher doses to high-volume prescribers and “turbocharged” the opioid epidemic.

“We believe that these were unfair and deceptive acts. That they were unlawful. And we were going hard after them," Tong said.

He said the state will use the money for opioid abuse prevention and treatment programs.

The settlement is part of an ongoing multi-state legal effort to hold Purdue, its owners — the Sackler family — and other companies in the industry accountable for the opioid epidemic.