Connecticut DPH: Drug Deaths Jumped 13% In 2020

Fatal drug overdoses increased in Connecticut over the last year.

Data from the Connecticut Department of Public Health shows there were nearly 1,360 deaths in 2020, which is a 13% increase over 2019.

The synthetic opioid fentanyl continued to be a major factor in Connecticut’s drug deaths. At least 140 deaths were due to drugs being cut with fentanyl in 2020 -- double the number from 2019.

A report from the state's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner also reported an additional 48 deaths confirmed and 170 pending cases in January 2021.