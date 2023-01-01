Policing in Nassau County
WSHU reporter Charles Lane has followed policing in Nassau extensively after the county vowed to reform and become more transparent and equitable. Through a mix of quick accountability stories and deep dive investigations, his reporting shows how Nassau is still far off from being transparent and fair with the public.
'A screaming red flag': Out of 144 civilian complaints, Nassau County police claim zero have any meritOver six years when Nassau County reported zero “founded” civilian complaints for false arrest and excessive force, 30 people won court judgments against its police department for allegations of false arrest and excessive force.
Recently released data from New York’s court system shows that in the second year of bail reform, the number of people rearrested while awaiting trial for their first alleged crime edged down 5%.
The $17,000 pay order comes as the Nassau County Police Department fights on a number of fronts to keep records secret.