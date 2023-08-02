Getting Good with Money: CT Mandates Personal Finance Courses for High School

Earlier this year on The Full Story we explored efforts to expand financial literacy in Connecticut and New York. One project that’s in the works is a collaboration between the Wakeman Boys & Girls Club in Bridgeport and Webster Bank in Stamford. They are creating a finance lab for the students when the club opens later this year.

Host Tom Kuser spoke with Marissa Weidner, the Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer of Webster Bank. At the time schools were not required to teach personal finance.

EXCERPT

Well, we have an update. Soon financial literacy will be part of the curriculum in Connecticut. In July, Governor Ned Lamont signed Senate Bill 1165. It will make it mandatory for high school students to take a financial literacy course to get a diploma.

At the signing, Lamont said the requirement was, “simply common sense,” and, “This course will help give every student a better shot at financial success. Financial education is as important as math, science, and reading.”

Tom spoke with Barbara Angelicola-Manzolli a personal finance teacher from Lewis S. Mills High School in Burlington, Connecticut, and a supporter of the bill.

GUEST:

Barbara Angelicola-Manzolli, personal finance teacher with Lewis S. Mills High School in Burlington, CT

