The Full Story

Getting Good with Money: CT Mandates Personal Finance Courses for High School

By Ann Lopez,
Tom KuserFatou SangareSophie Camizzi
Published August 2, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Next Gen Personal Finance
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signs Senate Bill 1165 at Lewis S. Mills High School in Burlington.

Earlier this year on The Full Story we explored efforts to expand financial literacy in Connecticut and New York. One project that’s in the works is a collaboration between the Wakeman Boys & Girls Club in Bridgeport and Webster Bank in Stamford. They are creating a finance lab for the students when the club opens later this year. 

Host Tom Kuser spoke with Marissa Weidner,  the Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer of Webster Bank. At the time schools were not required to teach personal finance.

EXCERPT

Well, we have an update. Soon financial literacy will be part of the curriculum in Connecticut.  In July, Governor Ned Lamont signed Senate Bill 1165. It will make it mandatory for high school students to take a financial literacy course to get a diploma. 

At the signing, Lamont said the requirement was, “simply common sense,” and, “This course will help give every student a better shot at financial success. Financial education is as important as math, science, and reading.”

Tom spoke with Barbara Angelicola-Manzolli a personal finance teacher from Lewis S. Mills High School in Burlington, Connecticut, and a supporter of the bill. 

GUEST:
Barbara Angelicola-Manzolli, personal finance teacher with Lewis S. Mills High School in Burlington, CT

The Full Story
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including the founding producer of the weekly talk show, The Full Story.
See stories by Ann Lopez
Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
See stories by Tom Kuser
Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
See stories by Fatou Sangare
Sophie Camizzi
Sophie Camizzi is a current news fellow at WSHU, studying at Sacred Heart University. She is a native of Ansonia, Connecticut.
See stories by Sophie Camizzi