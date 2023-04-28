© 2023 WSHU
The Full Story

Good with money: Developing financial literacy

By Fatou Sangare,
Sophie CamizziSaenah BochTom KuserAnn Lopez
Published April 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Managing money well takes training.  There are so many financial decisions to make - rent, mortgages, student loans and saving for that rainy day.  

There’s a lot to know.  But where can people go to develop sound financial skills?

This week on The Full Story we're exploring local programs and online resources that educate people on personal finance and economic systems.

GUESTS:

Marissa Weidner, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer of Webster Bank

Michele Conderino, Executive Director at Open Doors

Tony Wagner, Newsletter Editor for Marketplace

Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
Sophie Camizzi
Sophie Camizzi is a current news fellow at WSHU, studying at Sacred Heart University. She is a native of Ansonia, Connecticut.
Saenah Boch
Saenah Boch is a news and audio production intern at WSHU.
Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including the founding producer of the weekly talk show, The Full Story.
