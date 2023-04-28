Good with money: Developing financial literacy
Managing money well takes training. There are so many financial decisions to make - rent, mortgages, student loans and saving for that rainy day.
There’s a lot to know. But where can people go to develop sound financial skills?
This week on The Full Story we're exploring local programs and online resources that educate people on personal finance and economic systems.
GUESTS:
Marissa Weidner, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer of Webster Bank
Marissa Weidner Full Interview 1.mp3
Michele Conderino, Executive Director at Open Doors
Michele Conderino, Open Doors Interview.mp3
Tony Wagner, Newsletter Editor for Marketplace
Marketplace Crash Course Economics
Tony Wagner Marketplace Interview.mp3