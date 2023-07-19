One Year After Sheff v. O'Neill

Last year the landmark lawsuit, Sheff versus O’Neill case was finally settled after 30 years of litigation. The case aimed to integrate the school system in the Hartford area. Elizabeth Norton Sheff filed the suit in 1989 on behalf of her 10-year-old son Milo. He is now in his 40’s and a grandfather.

But the settlement had more hurdles to clear before it could go into effect. In 2022 The Full Story spoke with Martha Stone, a lead attorney in the original lawsuit. Attorney Martha Stone returns for an update on what has happened in the year since the case was settled.

GUEST

Martha Stone — Director, Center for Children's Advocacy at the University of Connecticut

Music: Curiosity by Lee Rosevere

INTERVIEWS FROM THE 2022 BROADCAST:

Martha Stone — Director, Center for Children's Advocacy at the University of Connecticut

Scott T. Garosshen — Associate with Horton, Dowd, Bartschi & Levesque, P.C.