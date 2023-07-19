© 2023 WSHU
One Year After Sheff v. O'Neill

By Tom Kuser,
Ann LopezFatou SangareSophie Camizzi
Published July 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
FILE — Elizabeth Horton Sheff, mother of Milo Sheff, speaks outside the Connecticut Supreme Court, Jan. 10, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. A settlement proposed Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in a long-running Sheff v. O'Neill school desegregation case would increase school choice options for students in Hartford and end more than three decades of litigation over inequities in the region's school systems, state officials said. (AP Photo/Chris Ehrmann, File)
Chris Ehrmann/AP
/
AP
Last year the landmark lawsuit, Sheff versus O’Neill case was finally settled after 30 years of litigation.  The case aimed to integrate the school system in the Hartford area.  Elizabeth Norton Sheff filed the suit in 1989 on behalf of her 10-year-old son Milo.  He is now in his 40’s and a grandfather. 

But the settlement had more hurdles to clear before it could go into effect.  In 2022 The Full Story spoke with Martha Stone, a lead attorney in the original lawsuit. Attorney Martha Stone returns for an update on what has happened in the year since the case was settled.

GUEST
Martha Stone — Director, Center for Children's Advocacy at the University of Connecticut

Music: Curiosity by Lee Rosevere

INTERVIEWS FROM THE 2022 BROADCAST:

Martha Stone — Director, Center for Children's Advocacy at the University of Connecticut

MARTHA STONE INTERVIEW.mp3

Scott T. Garosshen — Associate with Horton, Dowd, Bartschi & Levesque, P.C.

SCOTT GAROSSHEN INTERVIEW.mp3

Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including the founding producer of the weekly talk show, The Full Story.
Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
Sophie Camizzi
Sophie Camizzi is a current news fellow at WSHU, studying at Sacred Heart University. She is a native of Ansonia, Connecticut.
