AI all around us
We live with Artificial Intelligence every day. Use a search engine, call on Alexa for help, or accept a recommendation from Netflix, that’s all AI. But now that technology is evolving fast . It’s beginning to think for itself. So how will this impact the way we live and work in our region? This week on The Full Story we speak with academics and lawmakers in Connecticut and New York to find out how AI is being used, managed and regulated.
GUESTS:
Robert Seamans, Associate Professor at NYU’s Stern School of Business
CT State Senator James Maroney, Democrat of Milford
Professor Tom Deans, Director of the Writing Center at the University of Connecticut
