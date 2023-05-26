© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Full Story

AI all around us

By Sophie Camizzi,
Fatou SangareTom KuserAnn Lopez
Published May 26, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone in New York, Thursday, May 18, 2023. The free app started to become available on iPhones in the U.S. on Thursday and will later be coming to Android phones. Unlike the web version, you can also ask it questions using your voice. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew/AP
/
AP
The ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone in New York, Thursday, May 18, 2023. The free app started to become available on iPhones in the U.S. on Thursday and will later be coming to Android phones. Unlike the web version, you can also ask it questions using your voice. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

We live with Artificial Intelligence every day. Use a search engine, call on Alexa for help, or accept a recommendation from Netflix, that’s all AI. But now that technology is evolving fast . It’s beginning to think for itself. So how will this impact the way we live and work in our region? This week on The Full Story we speak with academics and lawmakers in Connecticut and New York to find out how AI is being used, managed and regulated.

GUESTS:
Robert Seamans, Associate Professor at NYU’s Stern School of Business

Robert Seamans Interview.mp3

CT State Senator James Maroney, Democrat of Milford

Connecticut State Senator Jame Maroney Interview.mp3

Professor Tom Deans, Director of the Writing Center at the University of Connecticut

Tom Deans Interview.mp3

Tags
The Full Story The Full Storyartificial intelligenceNYU Stern School of BusinessUConn
Stay Connected
Sophie Camizzi
Sophie Camizzi is a current news fellow at WSHU, studying at Sacred Heart University. She is a native of Ansonia, Connecticut.
See stories by Sophie Camizzi
Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
See stories by Fatou Sangare
Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
See stories by Tom Kuser
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including the founding producer of the weekly talk show, The Full Story.
See stories by Ann Lopez