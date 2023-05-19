Encore: Staying housed and healthy

During the height of the pandemic, federal funding, eviction moratoriums, and housing services helped individuals and families who were at extreme risk of losing a secure place to live. Today those support systems are gone. Affordable housing is scarce in our region, and, in Connecticut, the number of people who don’t have homes is on the rise. And the struggle to find a permanent home can impact people's health.

Today we're featuring an encore presentation of The Full Story. We talk with researchers and advocates who are working to understand and stem the impact that housing insecurity has on people's health.

GUESTS:

Tricia Lewis, Clinical Assistant Professor, Health Science Department at Sacred Heart University

Danya Keene, Associate Professor of Social Behavioral Sciences at the Yale School of Public Health, the Director of Yale’s Housing and Health Equity Lab, and a commissioner for the Elm City Communities Board

Michele Conderino, Executive Director at Open Doors