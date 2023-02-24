© 2023 WSHU
id-wshu-fullstory-rgb-PODCAST.jpg
The Full Story

The Power of Art: How music and theater transform communities

By Fatou Sangare,
Sophie CamizziTom KuserAnn Lopez
Published February 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
UNIVERSES PHOTO 3.jpg
1 of 3  — UNIVERSES PHOTO 3.jpg
UNIVERSES National Theater Company
Courtesy of UNIVERSES
20230216_070131.jpg
2 of 3  — 20230216_070131.jpg
Dr. Jonathan Berryman, founder, and director of the Heritage Chorale of New Haven.
Courtesy of Dr. Jonathan Berryman
20191012_143608.jpg
3 of 3  — 20191012_143608.jpg
Members of the Heritage Chorale of New Haven
Courtesy of Dr. Jonathan Berryman

Art can be more than an expression of beauty. It can challenge perspectives, change minds or even be a call to action.

This week on The Full Story we feature 3 people who take art to the next level. First, we speak with a doctor of music who created a choral group to perform a classical piece about lynching Then a pair of playwrights talk about their immersive musical that changes with each new audience.

GUESTS
Dr. Jonathan Berryman, the founder, and director of the Heritage Chorale of New Haven

The Heritage Chorale of New Haven will perform at the Six Degrees of Separation Through Music event at The New Haven Museum on March 1, 2023.

Steven Sapp and Mildred Ruiz-Sapp, founders of UNIVERSES Theater Group and playwrights-in-residence at the Long Wharf Theatre

UNIVERSES and The Long Wharf Theatre will present Live From The Edge, at the Space Ballroom in Hamden starting April 27, 2023

Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
Sophie Camizzi
Sophie Camizzi is a current news fellow at WSHU, studying at Sacred Heart University. She is a native of Ansonia, Connecticut.
Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including the founding producer of the weekly talk show, The Full Story.
