The Power of Art: How music and theater transform communities

Art can be more than an expression of beauty. It can challenge perspectives, change minds or even be a call to action.

This week on The Full Story we feature 3 people who take art to the next level. First, we speak with a doctor of music who created a choral group to perform a classical piece about lynching Then a pair of playwrights talk about their immersive musical that changes with each new audience.

GUESTS

Dr. Jonathan Berryman, the founder, and director of the Heritage Chorale of New Haven

The Heritage Chorale of New Haven will perform at the Six Degrees of Separation Through Music event at The New Haven Museum on March 1, 2023.

DR JONATHAN BERRYMAN INTERVIEW.mp3 Listen • 19:37

Steven Sapp and Mildred Ruiz-Sapp, founders of UNIVERSES Theater Group and playwrights-in-residence at the Long Wharf Theatre

UNIVERSES and The Long Wharf Theatre will present Live From The Edge, at the Space Ballroom in Hamden starting April 27, 2023