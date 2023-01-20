© 2023 WSHU
Primates, dinosaurs, fossils and bones: Two journeys of scientific discovery

By Fatou Sangare,
Sophie CamizziTom KuserAnn Lopez
Published January 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
We’re on a journey of scientific discovery.  A discovery that will help deepen our understanding of pre-historic and modern life on earth.   We’ll speak with an award-winning Stony Brook professor who has researched the evolution of primates and how long modern homo sapiens have been around. Then a Yale student shares how he found a new dinosaur species at the Peabody Museum. 

GUESTS:

Dr. John Fleagle, Professor of Anatomical Sciences at Stony Brook University’s Renaissance School of Medicine

Chase Brownstein, Yale undergraduate and Research Associate at the Stamford Museum and Nature Center

Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
Sophie Camizzi
Sophie Camizzi is a current news fellow at WSHU, studying at Sacred Heart University. She is a native of Ansonia, Connecticut.
Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including founding producer of the midday talk show, The Full Story.
