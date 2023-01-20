Primates, dinosaurs, fossils and bones: Two journeys of scientific discovery

We’re on a journey of scientific discovery. A discovery that will help deepen our understanding of pre-historic and modern life on earth. We’ll speak with an award-winning Stony Brook professor who has researched the evolution of primates and how long modern homo sapiens have been around. Then a Yale student shares how he found a new dinosaur species at the Peabody Museum.

GUESTS:

Dr. John Fleagle, Professor of Anatomical Sciences at Stony Brook University’s Renaissance School of Medicine

DR JOHN FLEAGLE.mp3 Listen • 28:04

Chase Brownstein, Yale undergraduate and Research Associate at the Stamford Museum and Nature Center