Primates, dinosaurs, fossils and bones: Two journeys of scientific discovery
Leaping Deinonychus at the Yale Peabody Museum, New Haven, CT
Yale Peabody Museum
We’re on a journey of scientific discovery. A discovery that will help deepen our understanding of pre-historic and modern life on earth. We’ll speak with an award-winning Stony Brook professor who has researched the evolution of primates and how long modern homo sapiens have been around. Then a Yale student shares how he found a new dinosaur species at the Peabody Museum.
GUESTS:
Dr. John Fleagle, Professor of Anatomical Sciences at Stony Brook University’s Renaissance School of Medicine
Chase Brownstein, Yale undergraduate and Research Associate at the Stamford Museum and Nature Center
