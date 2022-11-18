The arts in our backyard: Encore

Connecticut and Long Island are rich in the arts. Literature, museums, and giant murals. It’s all here.

Today we’re featuring an encore presentation of The Arts in Our Backyard. We focused on three art events in our area: a local storyteller who writes children’s books that take on challenging topics, an artist who spent the last 20 years creating what has been described as the largest indoor collaborative artwork in the world, and we spoke with the new director of the Parrish Museum on Long Island.

The arts in our backyard, once again.

GUESTS:

Jesse Byrd, Award-Winning children’s Book Author

JESSE BYRD INTERVIEW.mp3 Listen • 17:16

Dr. Mónica Ramírez-Montagut, Director of the Parrish Art Museum

DR MONICA RAMIREZ MONTAGUT INTERVIEW.mp3 Listen • 12:24

Ellen Griesedieck is the founder and creator of the American Mural Project