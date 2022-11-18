© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
id-wshu-fullstory-rgb-PODCAST.jpg
The Full Story

The arts in our backyard: Encore

Published November 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Peter Brown 2022 4631--4634.jpeg
Peter Brown
/
The American Mural Project

Connecticut and Long Island are rich in the arts. Literature, museums, and giant murals. It’s all here.

Today we’re featuring an encore presentation of The Arts in Our Backyard. We focused on three art events in our area: a local storyteller who writes children’s books that take on challenging topics, an artist who spent the last 20 years creating what has been described as the largest indoor collaborative artwork in the world, and we spoke with the new director of the Parrish Museum on Long Island.

The arts in our backyard, once again.

GUESTS:

Jesse Byrd, Award-Winning children’s Book Author

JESSE BYRD INTERVIEW.mp3

Dr. Mónica Ramírez-Montagut, Director of the Parrish Art Museum

DR MONICA RAMIREZ MONTAGUT INTERVIEW.mp3

Ellen Griesedieck is the founder and creator of the American Mural Project

ELLEN GRIESEDIECK INTERVIEW.mp3

The Full Story
Stay Connected
Fatou Sangare
Fatou Sangare is an associate producer on WSHU's News Talk Show "The Full Story." She has Masters of the Arts in Journalism and Media Production degree from Sacred Heart University.
See stories by Fatou Sangare
Sophie Camizzi
Sophie Camizzi is a current news fellow at WSHU, studying at Sacred Heart University. She is a native of Ansonia, Connecticut.
See stories by Sophie Camizzi
Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
See stories by Tom Kuser
Ann Lopez
Ann is an editor and senior content producer with WSHU, including founding producer of the midday talk show, The Full Story.
See stories by Ann Lopez