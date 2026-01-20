Conversation with Vladimir Soares

The talented recorder player Vladimir Soares made a recording with harpsichordist Fabian Grosch of Flute Sonatas by Anna Bon di Venezia that I have admired (and played regularly on Sunday Baroque) for years. Vladimir Soares was introduced to music through the Orquestra Villa-Lobos, a social project that provides free musical education to children in the South of Brazil. Soon, he was graduating from the Arts Institute in Porto Alegre and winning competitions. He continued his training at the Musikhochschule Stuttgart, earning his Master's in Chamber Music in 2015 and a Master's in Recorder in 2016 under the guidance of Professor Hans-Joachim Fuss and Andrea Buchert. He also earned the Laurea Prize, which has not been given to a recorder player since 1991. Vladimir Soares (with help from translator Jessica Oliveria) spoke with me about his life in music.