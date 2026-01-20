© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sunday Baroque Conversations

Conversation with Vladimir Soares

By Suzanne Bona,
Sabrina Garone
Published January 20, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Claudio Etges
/
Divulgação

The talented recorder player Vladimir Soares made a recording with harpsichordist Fabian Grosch of Flute Sonatas by Anna Bon di Venezia that I have admired (and played regularly on Sunday Baroque) for years. Vladimir Soares was introduced to music through the Orquestra Villa-Lobos, a social project that provides free musical education to children in the South of Brazil. Soon, he was graduating from the Arts Institute in Porto Alegre and winning competitions. He continued his training at the Musikhochschule Stuttgart, earning his Master's in Chamber Music in 2015 and a Master's in Recorder in 2016 under the guidance of Professor Hans-Joachim Fuss and Andrea Buchert. He also earned the Laurea Prize, which has not been given to a recorder player since 1991. Vladimir Soares (with help from translator Jessica Oliveria) spoke with me about his life in music.

Tags
Sunday Baroque Conversations Sunday Baroque ConversationsSunday Baroque
Stay Connected
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone