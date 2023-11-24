© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Sunday Baroque Conversations

Conversation with Melvin Chen

By Suzanne Bona,
Julie Freddino Sabrina Garone
Published November 24, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST
Melvin Chen, Professor in the Practice of Piano Yale School of Music and Director Norfolk Chamber Music Festival
Yale School of Music
Melvin Chen, Professor in the Practice of Piano Yale School of Music and Director Norfolk Chamber Music Festival

As a music lover, you may be familiar with Melvin Chen for his recordings of piano music by Dmitri Shostakovich or Ludwig van Beethoven. He put his double degrees from The Juilliard School to work as Professor in the Practice of Piano at Yale School of Music and is Director of Norfolk Chamber Music Festival, which is Yale’s Summer School of Music. Melvin Chen arrived at his career in music after earning degrees in chemistry and physics from Yale and Harvard. He spoke with Suzanne about how he has allowed his passion, energy, and curiosity steer his many diverse interests.

Sunday Baroque Conversations
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's production director, and she's the host of Sunday Spotlight and producer of Sunday Baroque.
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
