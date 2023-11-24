Conversation with Melvin Chen

As a music lover, you may be familiar with Melvin Chen for his recordings of piano music by Dmitri Shostakovich or Ludwig van Beethoven. He put his double degrees from The Juilliard School to work as Professor in the Practice of Piano at Yale School of Music and is Director of Norfolk Chamber Music Festival, which is Yale’s Summer School of Music. Melvin Chen arrived at his career in music after earning degrees in chemistry and physics from Yale and Harvard. He spoke with Suzanne about how he has allowed his passion, energy, and curiosity steer his many diverse interests.