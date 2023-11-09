Conversation with Loki Karuna

Loki Karuna (formerly Garrett McQueen) began his life in music in church. In middle school, he was handed a bassoon and he embraced the instrument, going on to earn degrees in music and performing in orchestras. His passion for music and justice propelled his career as a musician, leading him to become a radio and podcast producer, and an activist. An eloquent storyteller, Loki Karuna spoke with Suzanne about his weekly podcast TRILLOQUY, his job as Director of Artist Equity of the American Composers Orchestra, and his nationally- syndicated radio programs The Sound of 13 and Gateways Radio. He also shared some of his thoughts about diversity, disruption, and discovery in the world of classical music.