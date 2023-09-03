This 1-hour, weekly concert series will be airing on Sundays at 1 p.m., starting Sept. 3.

The Gateways Music Festival Orchestra is a 125+ member ensemble of musicians of African descent under the leadership of conductor Anthony Parnther. Gateways Radio features exceptional compositions and exquisite performances, celebrating the Gateways Music Festival’s mission of connecting and supporting classical musicians of African descent and serving as a source of inspiration, enlightenment, and engagement for communities—especially communities underrepresented in classical music.

Gateways Music Festival on 91.1 WSHU, Sundays at 1 p.m.

Program 1: September 3, 2023

We kick off the premiere series with works by Gabriela Lena Frank, James V. Cockerham, Gernot Wolfgang, Scott Joplin, and William Grant Still.

Program 2: September 10, 2023

The orchestra revisits William Levi Dawson's 1934 premiere piece updated with their own unique take, and Florence Price's Piano Sonata, featuring Althea Waites, and more.

Program 3: September 17, 2023

Michael Abels' "Dance for Martin’s Dream" as well as works by Debussy, David Baker, James Lee III, and Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson.

Program 4: September 24, 2023

Cellist Thapelo Masita delivers a riveting recital at the 2019 Gateways Music Festival, and the Catalyst Quartet performs Jessie Montgomery's 'Banner' and more.

Program 5: October 1, 2023

Carlos Simon's 2017 piece 'Amen' celebrates the Pentecostal church. Also, works by Trevor Weston, Adolphus Hailstork, and more.

Program 6: October 8, 2023

Eustacio Rosales' 'Bolero' is performed by the Gateways Music Festival Percussion. Also, works by Fred Emory Smith, Antonin Dvorak, Igor Stravinsky, and Valerie Coleman's 'Afro' performed by the Imani Winds.

Program 7: October 15, 2023

In this recording, the late Michael Morgan leads the Gateways Orchestra in Maurice Ravel's 'La Valse'. Also, works by Quincy Jones, Michael Abels, Malcom Arnold, and Lalo Schifrin's 'La Nouvelle Orleans' featuring the Imani Winds.

Program 8: October 22, 2023

We’ll hear Valerie Coleman's 'Portraits of Josephine', as well as works by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, William Grant Still, and a solo organ piece by Fela Sowande.

Program 9: October 29, 2023

Florence Price's third symphony, Margaret Bonds' 'Sing of the King Who Was Tall and Brown', and works by Chick Corea, and Duke Ellington both featuring the Harlem Quartet.

Program 10: November 5, 2023

J.S. Bach's Keyboard Concerto No. 1 performed by then twelve year old pianist Seth Blumer, as well as works by Kevin McKee, Astor Piazzolla, and Duke Ellington.

Program 11: November 12, 2023

Billy Childs' 'The Distant Land' and Edward Elgar's Enigma Variations.

Program 12: November 19, 2023

Florence Price's third symphony and works by Valerie Coleman and Johannes Brahms.

Program 13: November 26, 2023

We wrap up this broadcast season with clarinetist Anthony McGill featured in Richard Danielpour's 'From the Mountaintop'. Also, Florence Price's Violin Concerto No. 2. and works by R. Nathaniel Dett and James Cockerham.

