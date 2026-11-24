Ellen Webster began writing thank-you notes to lift her spirits and found they helped others feel seen. She’s now up to more than 14,0000 notes and still writing. Good at Heart host Randye Kaye received one of those notes. She reached out to Ellen to learn more about The Thank You Note Project.

WSHU: Welcome to this episode of Good at Heart: Conversations with people quietly making the world better. A couple of weeks ago, I was delighted to get an actual piece of snail mail here at the radio station WSHU, where we produce this podcast, and it said, "Dear Randy, I recently found Good at Heart. You have a real gift for interviewing people in a way that draws out their goodness, while sparking listeners to take action of their own. Well, that is exactly the mission that we all had when we created this podcast. The thank-you note continues with lovely words for librarians, one of my favorite episodes, and then I noticed at the bottom it says The Thank You Project . Note number 14,101.

Ann Lopez Randye Kaye with her note and origami heart from Ellen Webster - The Thank You Note Lady.

So I'm delighted to be here with Ellen Webster, the creator and chief administrator of The Thank You Project. Welcome.

Ellen Webster: Thank you. I'm happy to be here, and I certainly didn't write that note knowing you'd bring in guests from outside Connecticut. I just found it and thought it's a great Connecticut show.

WSHU: Thank you. Thank you so much. I do try to bring it out to anybody because our listeners are in Connecticut, also Long Island, but increasingly people are listening online as well, and so I like to bring in people who have, I think, projects with a national and sometimes international impact. And you're in Hoboken, New Jersey, so close enough. And good work is good work. So Ellen, tell me about the thank-you note project. 14,000 notes, so I guess it's been going at least a couple of weeks, right?

EW: At least a couple of weeks. It didn't start out as a project. It started out as an elixir. I was in a very dark time. I had a son who had medical issues and was in a new marriage, a really nice marriage, but still dealing with family court issues and stacks and stacks of medical bills. And I read a book called A Simple Act of Gratitude by John Kralik, and in that book he said he wrote one note a day for a year, year and a half, and that it changed his life. It gave it more meaning and more joy, and I thought I could use some of that. So if one note a day is good, I think I'll just up my goal to 10,000 in a lifetime. W

WSHU: Wow! Oh my. And so, what is that trend? Is it one a day? Do you sometimes write two a day? You've surpassed that. So obviously you've enjoyed doing it, or you're committed to it. Tell me more.

EW: Yeah, I am not a big committed person. I've had treadmills come and go.

WSHU: They're good for hanging clothes on. I know.

EW: Yeah, they are. But what I found out is that this project, which became a project probably only a year and a half ago- it got called a project- was something that both lifted me. But I was beginning to see that what it was really doing was having me ask the big question that I've carried my whole life, which is, what does it do to a person to both see and be seen? And that's built into what I put into every letter, and I probably write between zero and five a day, depending on the day. They're very meditative. They really do take my nervous system and still it. And give me a chance to look outward at goodness when I might be feeling discouraged or feeling like I'm too small to make a difference. But I know that every little pebble in the pond makes a difference.

Ellen Webster

WSHU: Yes, as they say in the famous starfish story, it made a difference to that one. I mean, because this was to receive a handwritten, specific thank-you note. Yeah, and you know, thank-you notes. You and I are both, you know, we're grown up with our parents going, " Write a thank-you note, write a thank-you note, and I can hold it in my hand. You got very specific about the library episode and how you're writing a thank-you note to every library in the country. I think you said, and it matters what you're doing, really, because it stays on. I mean, a thank you in person is wonderful too, but something about a thank you note. People keep it. People store it away. It's hanging on the bulletin board in my cubicle here at WSHU. So I have a couple of questions for you. You've told me a bit about your story. So question one was: who do you help, and how? Done. Question two: Why you? But I want some more details. So I'd like to know where you come up with the ideas. I mean, do you ever go? Oh, there's nobody left to thank.

EW: I wish.

WSHU: Yeah. How do you determine? Is it just a feeling that comes to you? Like, who gets a thank-you note, and why?

EW: Anyone who gives me a spark. So I look for a heart spark. I look for a feeling that draws me out of myself and into whatever is in front of me. I look at organizations. I look at groups of organizations. Yes, I'm writing to libraries. That's sort of my gift for the 250th anniversary of the country. Is because I think democracy lives in libraries, maybe more so than anywhere else. I know that Gloria Steinem said they lived in diners; they probably do there too.

WSHU: That's your next set of thank you notes.

EW: Oh, that would be fun. But I got a note yesterday, Randy, and it said from a librarian in this itty bitty town in Maine, and she said, "I've been known to say that we are the last bastions of civilization and democracy. Long live libraries!" And so, I sent her a note. I held up the mirror and said, "Do you see yourself? Do you see what I see?" And she wrote back and said, "I sure do. I'm glad somebody else does."

WSHU: Wow. Do you get responses like that often?

EW: Not a lot. And for me, the relationship is complete when I put the note in the post box. It's come full circle. I've noticed, I've acknowledged, and I've sent it off. How it lands for somebody isn't really my business. But I do get notes back. I have a whole box of them I'm about to put into storage, but I'd say it's in the low two to 3% kind of return, and it's never ever ever expected. It's always a delight, but never expected.

WSHU: That's amazing. So, can you share the last three thank-you notes you sent?

EW: The last three I sent. I wrote one this morning. I sent a thank-you note to the Southern Poverty Law Center in Alabama for their social justice work, and I actually got a package back. This was highly unusual. I received a gift from the CEO: a canvas bag and a water bottle. So I sent him a note thanking him, saying, "I know that your work is hard; it is tireless, and it will never end. So for you to take time to send me a handwritten note and to acknowledge my simple little note to you, I have to reply and say, "I got it. I got it, and I so appreciate it." That was one today. Yesterday, I sent one to a library in Vermont.

Ellen Webster

WSHU: Okay.

EW: And a recent, let's see, yesterday I didn't write many because I was at the Statue of Liberty .

WSHU: Well, you were feeling gratitude there, so…

EW: I was feeling a lot of gratitude because I was there with my sister, and my husband and her husband. Yes, and the Statue of Liberty itself. One before that was probably also to a library.

WSHU: I do want to share with you that when I'm not here at the radio station, being on the air, one of the things I do is narrate audiobooks. So I narrated an audiobook by a woman. I believe her name was Donna Cameron ( A Year of Living Kindly ) , and she wrote a book about kindness. And I always learn something, either a great story or something, when I narrate a nonfiction audiobook. And what sticks with me from that book is that when there's an act of kindness, three people benefit: the giver, the receiver, and anyone who witnesses it, because…

EW: That’s beautiful.

WSHU: Isn't that beautiful? Because it creates a spark, you know. And so it's interesting as I am in my grandchildren's lives. If they see me, well, first of all, they call me out if I'm not nice to, if I'm not nice to anyone, which hardly ever happens because I usually try to be nice, but you know, if you get me mad, look out. But they, when they witness me, you know, put a tip in the tip jar when you don't have to, or you know, say you did a great job. They see it. And so witnessing kindness, you know, it's like a three-way spark. Yeah. So I love your project, and I love that you say you get something out of it the minute you send it off. That's fantastic. So, and you never know how much it lives on, because this thank-you note I showed it to Ann Lopez, my producer. I showed it to the station manager, the general manager. I was like, oh, that's so nice. So you know, it does create sparks that you might not be able to see, and that's the life of people who quietly make the world better. Question three, I ask, is what inspires you? It could be a person, a quote, a philosophy. Like, what is inspiring to you?

EW: When I was eight years old, I was walking down the street with my dad, and it was springtime, and I could smell the lilacs, and we were holding hands. And I said to my dad, "Why do people hold hands?" And he said, "Because hands lead directly to the heart." And so that stays with me, Randy, through everything, through parenting. Through marriage, and I think of it with these notes where I'm holding a pen, I'm holding the note down, the paper down with the other hand. I'm putting postage on it. I am putting it into an envelope. I'm folding an origami heart to go with it, and I'm mailing it. And all of this, I hope, is my hand reaching into my heart and being in sync with what's being felt in there? So that's my dad who gave me that piece of advice.

WSHU: That is so beautiful and a little sideline. I have three elementary-age grandchildren, and the girls are so fascinated by cursive writing because they don't teach it automatically in school anymore. But it's interesting that our library has a cursive club. Like, kids can learn to write cursive, and they're still trying to do it because I think your personality comes out in your handwriting, even if you're doing block letters; it's interesting.

Ellen Webster

EW: It sure does.

WSHU: Question number four is, how can people help you?

EW: I can think of two ways. And the first one is more of a helping one another. I do a weekly email that's one paragraph long. It's called Note to Heart, and it's a little nudge toward human connection. And it might be about connecting. It might be about reaching a little further than you're comfortable. It might be about noticing someone. But they're all very short, and they're meant to connect us in intentional ways. And people could sign up for that at EllenWebster.com, or I can give you a direct link. And the second way is, so I write one note to one person or one note to one organization, and I've been doing it for 12 and a half years, and I will never stop doing it. And I'm up to 14, maybe 400 right now.

WSHU: Wow!

EW: But I am starting to do public speaking because I was asked to develop a talk around what I have learned from doing this many notes. And what I've learned is what I said before: the whole question of seeing and being seen it isn't enough to just see someone and take action; it isn't enough to be on the recipient end. It's a circle, it's a circle, and we benefit from letting people help us and from helping people. So that's what the talk is about. And if anyone knows of any organizations, I am willing and able to travel to talk about the small acts that change everything.

WSHU: Oh, that's beautiful! And I did notice on your website there's a link for that, and you can see the various topics that you talk about. Ellen, it's such a joy to talk to you. I feel like I've met a kindred spirit here. So, my final question: I've never gotten the exact same answer, but why do you think we're here on Earth?

EW: It's all a hypothesis. But I do think that we are here to experience and to learn and to practice giving and receiving love. I think it's similar to seeing and being seen, and that we have a finite number of years in this exquisite thing we call a body, and that the chance to experience love from this place is what I think we're here to do. And again, it has to be the circle. You have to let people in, and you have to give to people so they can let you into their lives. That's what I think we're here for.

WSHU: I love that so much. Yeah, I have nothing to add to that except it's Ellen Webster, and the website is ellenwebster.com. It's the Thank You Note project, but also so many other inspiring ways that Ellen Webster is making a difference. And thank you so much for joining us today.

EW: Thank you, Randy. It's truly a pleasure to be in like-hearted company.