Abdul Atah Wahedi, Casemate Publishers

The US war with Afghanistan was our longest and likely our least understood. I’d bet that most American schoolchildren know close to nothing about it, and yet the war’s 20-year endurance from the attacks on 9/11/2001 to the draw-down of U.S. troops in August 2021 still marks a nightmare of political confusion and strategic missteps taken by both Republican and Democratic administrations. Not to ignore the extraordinary loss of Afghan civilian life, villages and cities, and the emergence of a stronger Taliban, whose extreme brand of Islam calls for the destruction of America.

That threat and the recent broadening of war in the surrounding area have made Muslims a suspect group in Western countries and targets of new immigration laws. But, as award-winning Connecticut journalist Ron Farina shows in his instructive “Real-Life Story of an Afghan Combat Interpreter” called In Sha Allah: If God Wills It , sweeping generalizations about Islam ignore facts on the ground. Young Abdul Atah Wahedi, for example, from Mata, a small ancient village at the foot of the Kush Mountains in Afghanistan, studied English and became a translator for the United States Army Special Forces and Navy SEALs, military lingo and all.

And when the U.S. decided to pull out, he had to flee the country as the Taliban retook control and started killing anyone who assisted the Americans. That Abdul was able to get out at the last minute with his wife and children, because of the aid of people connected to Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal, is a remarkable story fraught with courage, including Abdul’s risking his own life to keep translating military instructions after being shot twice himself and seeing his commanding officer, Captain Pedersen-Keel , next to him, blown apart. He refused to be medevac’d until his job was done.

Color pictures capture key moments, but it’s the prose that gives the story heart. Reading Farina’s book is an important reminder of the dangers of stereotyping a culture or religion. Farina admits that before writing this book, he had a clichéd view of Afghanistan and of Islam. As he did his research, however, and interviewed key players – spending approximately 60 hours with Abdul alone – he came to appreciate what the country endured when the Russians invaded on Christmas Eve 1979, intent on restoring their failed attempt to reignite Communism and destroy Islamic culture. Their ten-year debacle paved the way for a lurking al-Qaeda and Taliban.

Farina, a Vietnam veteran, had devoted earlier books to following the lives of the families of dead or wounded military men and women in Iraq and Afghanistan. He had never considered the role of combat interpreters, those “whose ability to translate in the middle of chaos often became the Americans’ best weapon on the battlefield.”

Farina notes that his book is not only about Abdul’s boyhood, family, village and his belief in a moderate Islam, but a brief history of Muslim ways that harkens to an earlier a nomadic life of survival in caves during the Russian onslaught.

Such details, rendered in a clear but somewhat formal syntax, including the frequent insertion of italicized prayers and phrases in Dari and Pashto, give the narrative a feel of authenticity, and Farina’s portrait of Abdul’s wise and loving father a particular warmth.

The overall impression is a sense of a historically complex land of mixed ethnic, cultural and linguistic populations out of which emerged military heroes who saw no conflict between their faith and deep dedication to family, and their risky support of American forces. That this country engaged in a much-debated, ill-planned military takedown of American forces that coincided with increasing anti-Muslim attitudes in this country is a disservice to veterans like Abdul, who volunteered their lives and now live in America with gratitude.