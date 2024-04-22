Coping with climate concerns

Fairgoers had a chance to share their concerns about climate change at Groton Public Library’s annual Earth Day expo last weekend, sponsored by WSHU. Police in New Haven say at least 45 Yale students were arrested during a protest this morning. New York lawmakers finished up the budget over the weekend. Long Island residents rallied against the climate record of U.S Representative Anthony D’Esposito. And this affordable housing effort in our region puts an emphasis on sustainability.