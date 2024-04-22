© 2024 WSHU
After All Things

Coping with climate concerns

By Sabrina Garone
Published April 22, 2024 at 7:05 PM EDT
Attendees of Groton Public Library's Earth Day Expo could tell WSHU their concerns about the health of their local environment.
Molly Ingrm
/
WSHU
Attendees of Groton Public Library's Earth Day Expo could tell WSHU their concerns about the health of their local environment.

Fairgoers had a chance to share their concerns about climate change at Groton Public Library’s annual Earth Day expo last weekend, sponsored by WSHU. Police in New Haven say at least 45 Yale students were arrested during a protest this morning. New York lawmakers finished up the budget over the weekend. Long Island residents rallied against the climate record of U.S Representative Anthony D’Esposito. And this affordable housing effort in our region puts an emphasis on sustainability.

After All Things
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
