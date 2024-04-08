Eclipse excitement

A solar eclipse viewing event at the SHU Discovery Science Center in Bridgeport drew a huge crowd! Connecticut lawmakers are confident their environmental agenda will pass this year. Brookhaven urges New York lawmakers to support an expansion of freight rail. Officials warn residents to be vigilant this tick season. And a prolonged purchase of three Connecticut hospitals raises questions about a certificate of need law.

This episode includes a conversation from Long Story Short, a collaborative podcast with the Connecticut Mirror and WSHU.