After All Things

Eclipse excitement

By Sabrina Garone
Published April 8, 2024 at 5:29 PM EDT
The SHU Discovery Science Center and Planetarium held a solar eclipse viewing event — Bridgeport, Conn.
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
The SHU Discovery Science Center and Planetarium held a solar eclipse viewing event — Bridgeport, Conn.

A solar eclipse viewing event at the SHU Discovery Science Center in Bridgeport drew a huge crowd! Connecticut lawmakers are confident their environmental agenda will pass this year. Brookhaven urges New York lawmakers to support an expansion of freight rail. Officials warn residents to be vigilant this tick season. And a prolonged purchase of three Connecticut hospitals raises questions about a certificate of need law.

This episode includes a conversation from Long Story Short, a collaborative podcast with the Connecticut Mirror and WSHU.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
