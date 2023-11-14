History and culture

Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
Increased interest by Fairfield University students led to unprecedented election day registrations last Tuesday. The Government will shut down on Friday if Congress doesn’t pass its spending bills. Working remotely on Long Island has become more common since the pandemic. And cuts are likely to be made at Connecticut state colleges and universities as pandemic funds run out.
The first Flu and RSV deaths of the season have been reported in Connecticut. Millions of veterans who could be eligible for VA benefits, haven’t yet applied. Grants from Connecticut’s DOT will help improve pedestrian safety. And breaking down what’s going on with Bridgeport’s mayoral race.