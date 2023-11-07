Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim says his campaign is working to increase voter turnout in his city tomorrow. Suffolk voters will select a new County Executive. A grant will support green jobs for kids in New Haven. And a plan in Guilford to preserve salt marshes could help with flood mitigation.
Fairfield residents plan to push back on new energy transmission lines and poles. John Gomes asks Bridgeport residents to vote in person this Election Day. Connecticut housing advocates want lawmakers to “reimagine housing.” And more and more people are considering green burials.
A judge rules there was ballot fraud in Bridgeport’s Democratic primary. Can Republicans maintain the legislative majority in Suffolk? New Haven continues to fight housing advocates over the construction of tiny homes. And New York lawmakers review flaws in the rollout of the state’s cannabis industry.