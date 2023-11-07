© 2023 WSHU
By Sabrina Garone
Published November 7, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST
Campaign signs outside Foran High School in Milford, Connecticut on Election Day.
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU
Campaign signs outside Joseph A. Foran High School in Milford, Conn., on Election Day.

Connecticut and Long Island residents will have a chance to vote for municipal leaders and more today. Learn more about the races in your area here.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
