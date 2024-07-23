West Nile virus found on Long Island

Suffolk County health officials have announced that recent mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The samples collected on July 9 and July 10 found that 16 had tested positive for the virus. This addition brings the season total to 32. Last year, Suffolk County reported 99 positive mosquito samples and five human cases of the virus.

Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott explains that while the virus is clearly present in the area, there is no need to panic.

“The confirmation of West Nile virus in mosquito samples indicates the presence of West Nile virus in the area,” Dr. Pigott said. “While there is no cause for alarm, we advise residents to cooperate with us in our efforts to reduce exposure to West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases.”

While many of those infected may experience mild to no symptoms, in severe cases, some may have more serious or even life-threatening symptoms.

Residents over 50 and immunocompromised individuals are urged to take precautions to avoid being bitten.

Suffolk County has not yet reported any human cases for this season.

Health officials ask that if residents see any dead birds, an indicator of the virus, they photograph and report it to the Bureau of Public Health Protection.