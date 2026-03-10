Fairfield County News

Fairfield County NewsCollaboration
Bridgeport’s 500-foot “candy cane” smokestack faces demolition, sparking a fight between those who see pollution and those who see heritage rising over the South End.
A Sacred Heart University poll conducted in partnership with GreatBlue Research finds that recent gambling scandals are undermining confidence in professional sports, particularly the NBA.
Preservation Connecticut is mapping LGBTQ+ historic sites across the state, highlighting more than 130 locations and inviting the public to help document and preserve this overlooked history.
The report explores effects on mental health, the rise of cyberbullying, and exposure to violent content.
Bloodroot, a feminist vegetarian restaurant in Bridgeport, has closed after decades of serving plant-based dishes and fostering a community-centered space.