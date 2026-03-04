Video: Sacred Heart poll shows sports betting scandals hurt trust in pro sports

A Sacred Heart University poll conducted in partnership with GreatBlue Research finds that recent gambling scandals are undermining confidence in professional sports, particularly the NBA. The national survey of 500 active bettors reports that 79 percent say investigations into gambling have affected their trust in NBA games, and many believe concerns extend beyond one league. As sports betting continues to expand, fans say wagering adds excitement but also raises questions about fairness and integrity. For full access to the poll results, visit https://www.sacredheart.edu/news-room/news-listing/shu-poll-gambling-scandals-shake-bettor-confidence/.

