Brad DancerGeneral Manager
Brad Dancer is WSHU's General Manager. An experienced media executive, Dancer has amassed over 20 years of expertise in programming, journalism, corporate strategy, insights & analytics and marketing.
As GM, Dancer will oversee all aspects of the radio station, provide leadership and encourage innovation. In addition to cultivating new projects, he will build relationships with WSHU supporters, maintain and enhance community partnerships, and create meaningful collaborations.