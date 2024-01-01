© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Brad Dancer

General Manager

Brad Dancer is WSHU's General Manager. An experienced media executive, Dancer has amassed over 20 years of expertise in programming, journalism, corporate strategy, insights & analytics and marketing.

 As GM, Dancer will oversee all aspects of the radio station, provide leadership and encourage innovation. In addition to cultivating new projects, he will build relationships with WSHU supporters, maintain and enhance community partnerships, and create meaningful collaborations.