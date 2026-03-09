NY, CT and other states press forward in Live Nation lawsuit

New York and Connecticut are among more than two dozen states and the District of Columbia opposed to Live Nation’s settlement with the U.S. Justice Department.

The agreement with Live Nation, which owns Ticketmaster, avoids a breakup of the concert giant.

But the coalition of states that had joined the federal government-led lawsuit says the settlement would benefit Live Nation at the expense of consumers.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said for years that Live Nation has made enormous profits by exploiting its illegal monopoly and raising ticket prices.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said that's why they will continue their case to hold Live Nation accountable for its illegal behavior, protect consumers, restore fair competition to the live entertainment market, and secure justice for all those harmed by the company's monopoly.

Continuing the lawsuit against Live Nation are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.