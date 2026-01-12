© 2026 WSHU
The Making of U.S.
As America nears its 250th anniversary, WSHU’s Making of U.S. explores the ideas, history, and questions that define the nation—and invites you to join the conversation.

In new series, WSHU explores what makes America, America

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published January 12, 2026 at 8:20 AM EST

This year, America will celebrate her 250th birthday — marking the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4th, 1776.

WSHU is leading up to the milestone with a new series called the Making of U.S., where we’ll explore some of the things that make America, America.

We’re looking into topics like federalism, the Constitution, and what “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” really means.

But we know you have questions, too. We want to hear from you! What questions do you have about what makes the U.S.? Let us know in the comment box below.

And look out for our first edition, coming out later this month.

Molly Ingram
Molly Ingram is WSHU's Government and Civics reporter, covering Connecticut. She also produces Long Story Short, a podcast exploring public policy issues across the state.
