Voting in CT or on Long Island? Here’s what you need to know

Connecticut

All of Connecticut’s 169 municipalities are holding elections this Tuesday, November 4.

Some of the biggest races include the top job in New Haven, Stamford, Danbury and Norwich. Plus, ballot questions on how to spend taxpayer money, whether or not to go forth with proposed construction, and whether some elected positions should instead be appointed.

There are no statewide or federal elections in Connecticut this year.

Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. If you are in line at 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote. Find your polling place here.

Connecticut offers same-day voter registration. Registration isn’t available at polling places, though. Find your same-day registration location on your town or city’s website.

Sample ballots for each municipality are available here.

Long Island

The race for Nassau County Executive pits incumbent Republican Bruce Blakeman against Democratic challenger Leg. Seth Koslow.

Voters there will also choose whether to re-elect District Attorney Anne Donnelly, or hand over the position to Democrat and political newcomer Nicole Aloise.

Several other offices are on the ballot, including town supervisors and council members, judges, and county legislators.

The contest in Nassau’s fourth Legislative District has gained national attention. The Democratic candidate, Petros Krommidas, has been missing since this spring. His personal items were found on the beach in April, but the 29-year-old man has disappeared. Nassau County Democrats were exploring options to replace him when two Republican voters sued to keep Krommidas on the ballot. A state judge ruled Krommidas’ name will stay since he hasn’t officially been declared deceased. If Krommidas garners enough votes to trigger a special election, the Democrats will run a new candidate against incumbent Republican Patrick Mullaney.

Suffolk County voters will choose town supervisors and council members, judges, and county legislators.

All Long Island voters will see at least one proposal when they flip over their ballots.

Proposition One asks whether to keep Olympic sports trails on state land in the Adirondacks.

Suffolk County voters will see a question about whether to extend county legislator terms from two years to four. The proposed change is in reaction to a new state law that moves local elections from odd years to even years so they coincide with national elections. It does not affect the total limit of 12 years.