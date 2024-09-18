Blumenthal calls for federal regulations on AI-generated images

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who chairs the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law, said stricter rules are needed to control false AI-generated information and images and prevent exploitation.

The subcommittee is examining legislation to protect against identity theft in robocalls, as well as the creation of AI-generated sexually explicit images of adults and minors.

The proposed framework for regulating AI includes licensing, oversight, watermarking rules and enforcement to hold tech companies accountable for privacy breaches and help victims obtain legal accountability.

"This fraud and abuse is already undermining our democracy, exploiting consumers, and disrupting classrooms, but it is preventable. It is also a preview into the world that we will see expanding and deepening without real enforceable rules," Blumenthal said.

Industry experts from Meta, Google and OpenAI discussed the company's safety concerns, emphasizing both achievements and areas for improvement to facilitate shared learning at the subcommittee meeting yesterday on Tuesday.

Generative AI tools are used in politics in Russia, China and Iran. Blumenthal said technology cooperation is needed.

“I challenge Big Tech to come forward and be constructive,” he said.