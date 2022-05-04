Massapequa Starbucks becomes first on Long Island to unionize

A Starbucks in Massapequa has become the first on Long Island to unionize. Employees of the Merrick Road coffee shop voted to unionize on Tuesday with a final count of 19 to 8 in favor.

They will join the Workers United New York-New Jersey Regional Board, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.

A barista and union organizer at the Massapequa location said the staff feels optimistic about their futures at the coffee giant, Starbucks.

Another Long Island Starbucks in Great Neck has been attempting to unionize. Staff have filed 22 unfair labor practice allegations against the management there.

In Connecticut, a West Hartford Starbucks became the first in the state to launch a union organizing drive last month, citing low wages and cut hours.