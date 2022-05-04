© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Massapequa Starbucks becomes first on Long Island to unionize

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published May 4, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT
Starbucks_logo.jpg
Marco Paköeningrat
/
Wikimedia Commons

A Starbucks in Massapequa has become the first on Long Island to unionize. Employees of the Merrick Road coffee shop voted to unionize on Tuesday with a final count of 19 to 8 in favor.

They will join the Workers United New York-New Jersey Regional Board, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.

A barista and union organizer at the Massapequa location said the staff feels optimistic about their futures at the coffee giant, Starbucks.

Another Long Island Starbucks in Great Neck has been attempting to unionize. Staff have filed 22 unfair labor practice allegations against the management there.

In Connecticut, a West Hartford Starbucks became the first in the state to launch a union organizing drive last month, citing low wages and cut hours.

Tags

Long Island News StarbucksLong IslandSabrina GaroneLabor Unions
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone