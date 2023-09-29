Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month

Kelley Norcia /Kelley Norcia / Kelley Norcia

Our neighbors and our communities continue to put their trust and faith in WSHU Public Radio as a source of accurate and detailed information on important issues. We take this role very seriously. We believe our efforts this year have allowed us to move towards our goal of bringing voices and stories to the forefront stories from our most historically marginalized, overlooked, and forgotten communities.



The progress we’ve made this year has been encouraging, but there is always more that can be done. Earlier this year, we worked to elevate the works of composers and the impact classical music has had on modern genres throughout Black History Month. WSHU Public Radio will remain committed to uplifting these communities through music and the arts. This cornerstone keeps us grounded as we highlight the best in our shared humanity and lived experiences.

So it is with that context that we are excited to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 - October 15 by highlighting the contributions of the Latine community to classical music. Our goal continues to be the same: elevating marginalized voices within the classical music genre.

It has been a delight to see the strides that have been made, but we know this is a marathon and not a sprint. There are still more avenues to explore in order to fully see our goals recognized.

Thank you for continuing to walk this journey with all of us at WSHU. Together, we can make the change we want to see in our community.

Best Regards,

A Rima Dael

WSHU General Manager

