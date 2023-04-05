A Message from WSHU’s General Manager

Dear WSHU Friends,

Twitter has labeled NPR’s official twitter account as “state-affiliated media.” This designation is usually given to government-controlled media outlets. In response to this news and speculation on why Twitter is doing this, I offer the following facts:

NPR (National Public Radio) is a nonprofit media organization that produces and distributes news and cultural programming to a network of over 1,000 public radio stations in the United States. While NPR provides programming to these stations, each station is independently owned and operated, and has editorial control over the programming it airs.

The best way to verify that National Public Radio (NPR) is not state-run media is to examine its funding, governance structure and editorial independence.

Firstly, NPR is not directly funded by the U.S. government, although it does receive some funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), a nonprofit corporation created by Congress in 1967 to promote public broadcasting. However, this funding only accounts for a small portion of NPR's total budget, and NPR is required by law to maintain editorial independence from the CPB and any other government entity.

Secondly, NPR is governed by a Board of Directors, which is composed of NPR member station managers, journalists, and representatives from the public, who oversee the organization's operations and make strategic decisions. This board is responsible for ensuring that NPR adheres to its mission of providing high-quality, independent journalism and programming.

Finally, NPR's editorial independence is further protected by its code of ethics, which outlines the principles and standards that guide its reporting and programming. NPR journalists are expected to maintain their independence and objectivity, and they are not subject to editorial direction or pressure from any outside sources. NPR's funding sources, governance structure, and commitment to editorial independence all provide evidence that NPR is not state-run media, but rather an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to providing high-quality journalism and programming to the public.

It is true that some NPR-affiliated stations receive some funding from NPR, but this funding is often a relatively small portion of their overall budget. WSHU Public Radio does not receive funding from NPR. In fact, we pay NPR $250,000 a quarter for programs that we air. We do the same with American Public Media and other distributors to broadcast national programs. WSHU Public Radio and NPR seek to diversify our revenue streams which helps to ensure that our organizations are not beholden to any one particular interest.

WSHU Public Radio is owned and operated by Sacred Heart University from which we also have editorial independence. WSHU and NPR are still subject to various regulations and guidelines related to their use of public airwaves. For example, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) requires all broadcasters to operate in the public interest and to provide a certain amount of programming that meets specific educational and cultural standards.

WSHU works hand in hand with Sacred Heart University’s (SHU) educational mission to serve our community; our focus aligns in educating the whole person…to lead and serve the world. This partnership enhances our ability to deliver content that educates across the full spectrum of news, culture, and classical music. We provide our neighbors with necessary and trusted news—researched and vetted--on critical topics so they can make informed decisions for themselves and their families. This is the most vital role that WSHU plays. We want to make it easier for our communities to get the information they need to lead and serve in their world today.

Truth, accountability, increasing civic participation for democracy, and bearing witness, are the journalistic principles that WSHU stands on. Music, arts and culture are part of the way we build connections with our neighbors and strengthen civic participation in our communities. It is also how we choose to connect with communities and share stories beyond news and information. WSHU’s primary goal is to be a networked organization which leverages strong partnerships to redefine the role radio can play in the daily lives of our neighbors, to be more relevant, to more people, in more communities.

Thank you being part of the WSHU family. Please email me with any questions or concerns at rdael@wshu.org.

Warmly,

Rima Dael, WSHU General Manager

NPR Board Member