Connecticut, downstate New York bracing for potential heat wave

Extremely hot conditions are expected for much of New England and downstate New York over the next several days.

Temperatures could hover in the mid-to-upper 90s. A heat advisory is in effect Wednesday that will last into the evening hours.

Hofstra University meteorologist Jase Bernhardt said it’s normal for the humidity to reach extremely high temperatures this time of year.

“These are the dog days of summer,” said Bernhardt. “It hasn’t been too bad so far this summer, all things considered. But, it looks like we’re definitely going to be in the thick of it for the next couple of weeks at least.”

A brief cooldown could come Thursday with some isolated showers and thunderstorms before temperatures return to the 90s heading into the weekend.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has activated the state’s extreme hot weather protocol. It will remain in effect through Sunday night.

He said anyone in need of a cooling center should call 2-1-1 or look online at 211ct.org to find their nearest location.

“We’re about to experience our first heat wave of the year that over the next several days will bring very hot conditions, especially during the peak sunlight hours of the day,” Lamont said. "A few steps can greatly reduce heat-related issues, especially for the elderly, the very young, and people with respiratory ailments who are more susceptible to the effects of high temperatures.”

New Yorkers can also locate cooling centers.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said residents should avoid staying outdoors during the early afternoon hours when the heat index could reach its peak and limit air conditioning usage as a way to conserve energy.

In Suffolk County, tens of thousands of packages of electrolyte drinks around Long Island and New York City to help emergency service personnel avoid dehydration.



