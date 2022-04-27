© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Anti-Semitism on the rise in Connecticut and New York, according to the Anti-Defamation League

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published April 27, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT
Antisemitism
Heidi Levine
/
Sipa Press via AP
The Eternal Flame glows in the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem, Wednesday, June 16, 2020.

A report by the Anti-Defamation League shows Connecticut and New York both saw increases in anti-Semitic incidents in 2021.

The incidents include vandalism — like graffiti of swastika symbols — as well as harassment and assault. Thirty-four incidents were reported in Connecticut in 2021 — up from 24 the previous year. In New York, more than 400 incidents were reported, including more than 50 assaults.

The ADL’s regional director for New York and New Jersey said government, schools, police and other civic institutions should work together to prevent anti-Semitism and other forms of hate.

The ADL said 2021 was the worst year on record for anti-Semitic incidents in Connecticut, New York and the nation as a whole.

Tags

News anti-semitismDavis DunavinConnecticutNew York
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin