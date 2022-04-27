Anti-Semitism on the rise in Connecticut and New York, according to the Anti-Defamation League

A report by the Anti-Defamation League shows Connecticut and New York both saw increases in anti-Semitic incidents in 2021.

The incidents include vandalism — like graffiti of swastika symbols — as well as harassment and assault. Thirty-four incidents were reported in Connecticut in 2021 — up from 24 the previous year. In New York, more than 400 incidents were reported, including more than 50 assaults.

The ADL’s regional director for New York and New Jersey said government, schools, police and other civic institutions should work together to prevent anti-Semitism and other forms of hate.

The ADL said 2021 was the worst year on record for anti-Semitic incidents in Connecticut, New York and the nation as a whole.