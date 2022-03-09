© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut breaks gas price record; Long Island expects $5 per gallon soon

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published March 9, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST
Connecticut has broken its highest recorded average for the price of gas, hitting $4.41 a gallon.

AAA Northeast said the previous state record was $4.39 in July 2008. 

The statewide average has increased 6 cents since Tuesday after President Biden banned Russian fossil fuel imports to support Ukraine in the war effort.

The national average is 8 cents higher on Wednesday than Tuesday at $4.25.

On Long Island, gas prices are usually a quarter more per gallon than the national average. The island is expected to reach $5 a gallon by mid-March.

