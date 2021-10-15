A deadly Legionnaires’ disease outbreak is under investigation on Long Island

One person is dead from Legionnaires' disease and two remain hospitalized on Long Island.

The Nassau County Department of Health is investigating 10 cases of the disease in the Levittown/Wantagh area. The one-mile radius includes the high school and middle school.

Officials said they have communicated with the school districts within the radius, and there are no cases involving students or faculty.

This type of pneumonia is caused by a bacteria that grows in warm water. The bacteria cannot be spread from person to person, but can be traced to defective plumbing systems or air conditioners.

Adults with flu-like symptoms, cough, fever or difficulty breathing should contact a physician immediately.