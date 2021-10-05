© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Lamont is confident vast majority of Connecticut state workers are vaccinated following mandate

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published October 5, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT
A COVID-19 vaccine being prepared at the New York State drive-thru vaccination site at Plattsburgh International Airport.
Office of N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo
/

Connecticut state employees had a midnight deadline Tuesday to comply with Governor Ned Lamont’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, and the governor does not anticipate many holdouts.

Lamont had placed the National Guard on standby to fill in for any workers who did not make the deadline. But he didn’t expect they would be needed.

“I think we are really going to be in good shape. I really do,” Lamont said.

Lamont anticipated there will be compliance from workers across all departments of state government.

“I don’t think they are any particular holdouts. And I think we are going to have less than 5% of our folks maybe not able to show up at work. So we’ll see,” Lamont said.

As of 24 hours before the deadline, about 3,000 workers were still non-compliant, while 23,000 had reported to be fully vaccinated, and about 5,000 had agreed to weekly COVID tests instead. Workers still non-compliant after the deadline would be placed on unpaid leave.

