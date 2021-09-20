Greenport-Sag Harbor Ferry Could Return To Long Island Next Year

Passenger ferry service between Greenport and Sag Harbor might return next year, almost 10 years after the pilot service had stopped.

Geoff Lynch, president of The Hampton Jitney, told the Greenport Village Board last week that he aims to connect the two villages and reduce traffic congestion on local roadways.

The company has requested a five-year franchise license from Suffolk County with hopes to relaunch next year.

The Peconic Jitney services would start around Memorial Day weekend and end around Columbus Day weekend.